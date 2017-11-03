Trump Slams TV Networks For Ignoring DNC Scandal

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 03: US President Donald Trump talks to the media before he and first lady Melania Trump depart on Marine One on November 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is embarking on a five country, eleven day tour throughout Asia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump slammed news outlets Thursday for failing to mention the revelations that Hillary Clinton paid off the Democratic National Committee.

“The rigged Dem Primary, one of the biggest political stories in years, got ZERO coverage on Fake News Network TV last night. Disgraceful!,” Trump tweeted Friday.

A study released by Media Center Thursday found that ABC, CBS, and NBC declined to even mention the story during their evening broadcasts.

Trump’s tweet comes as former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Donna Brazile placed blame for the party’s financial issues on former President Barack Obama and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat, in a Thursday column on Politico. She blamed Obama and Wasserman Schultz for handing over control of the party to the Clinton campaign only four months after Hillary announced her campaign in 2015.

Soon after taking over as interim chair at DNC, Brazile set out to determine whether the DNC had improperly assisted Clinton in securing nomination, leaked internal emails suggested. (RELATED: Donna Brazile SLAMS Debbie, Obama For Running The Party Into The Ground, Giving Hillary Control)

The DNC was in financial peril and the former chair, Wasserman Schultz, had relinquished control of the party to the Clinton campaign in exchange for a monthly allowance that would cover the operation’s day-to-day costs, Brazile said

“Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the Party communications director and it would make final decisions on all the other staff,” Brazile wrote. “The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings.”

Trump’s tweet assures the media that he is still not happy with their coverage of his presidency or administration.

