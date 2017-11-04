New Book Claims Bushes Had Harsh Words For Trump

Former presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush apparently had some harsh words for Donald Trump, according to a new book.

According to a report from CNN, in a book about the two Bush presidents titled “The Last Republicans,” author Mark Updegrove writes that George W. Bush said “wow, this guy doesn’t know what it means to be president,” in reference to Donald Trump. (RELATED: George W. Bush Didn’t Vote For Donald Trump Or Hillary Clinton)

George H.W. Bush also reportedly called Trump a “blowhard.”

“I don’t like him. I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader,” he remarked.

These statements were reportedly made before the election.

The news comes after George W. Bush and Barack Obama made public statements on the same day that constituted veiled swipes at President Trump. (RELATED: Bush: White Supremacy Is ‘Blasphemy Against The American Creed’ [VIDEO])

