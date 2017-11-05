Brazile: No Evidence Democratic Primary Was Rigged Against Bernie

Donna Brazile, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), said Sunday she found no evidence that the 2016 Democratic primaries were rigged against former presidential candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton.

“I found no evidence, none whatsoever” that the primaries were rigged, Brazile told ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.

An excerpt published Thursday from Brazile’s upcoming book “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” details an “unethical” agreement Clinton’s campaign struck with the DNC to pull the party’s national operation out of debt.

Stephanopoulos asked Brazile if she agreed “with Elizabeth Warren that the primaries were rigged.” Warren told CNN’s Jake Tapper Friday that it appeared the party had unfairly favored Clinton over Sanders.

“I don’t think she meant the word rigged,” Brazile told Stephanopoulos. Brazile promised Sanders she would get to the bottom of everything to make sure there was no unfairness in the process, she claimed.

“The only thing I found, which I said, I’ve found the cancer but I’m not killing the patient, was this memorandum that prevented the DNC from running its own operation,” Brazile said.

The financial arrangement made Clinton’s campaign, headquartered in Brooklyn, N.Y., the unofficial leaders of the party. Brazile referred to it earlier in the appearance as the “high command of Brooklyn.”

