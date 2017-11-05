Donna Brazile: What Happened At The DNC Was ‘Worse Than Katrina’ [VIDEO]

Donna Brazile, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, said Sunday that the events of the 2016 presidential campaign amount to something “worse than hurricane Katrina in terms of the emotional toll.”

Responding to those inside the Democratic party telling her to be silent on her experience, Brazile said they can “go to hell,” she told ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.

“George, for those who are telling me to shut up, they told Hillary [Clinton] that a couple months ago. You know what I tell them? Go to hell. I’m going to tell my story,” Brazile said.

Brazile’s upcoming book “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” details what happened within the DNC during months of hacks, scandal, and internal turmoil during the Democratic primary and 2016 presidential campaign. Members of Clinton’s campaign have already criticized Brazile for writing about “what it was like to be on the inside” the campaign operation.

Stephanopoulos asked Brazile if she regretted anything from the campaign. “Do I regret taking on a job the second time in my life as chair of the party? Cleaning up everyone’s mess?” Brazile responded. Brazile came on to lead the party after former chair, Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, stepped down just before the Democratic National Convention.

Brazile said that “being hacked by the Russians,” “being harassed, getting death threats” amounted to a year that “was worse than hurricane Katrina in terms of the emotional toll.”

“Do I regret stranding up for what is right? Helping Hillary Clinton? Helping the Democratic party? As somebody who went through the hacking experience, telling the truth about what happened with the Russians, do I regret that?”Brazile said. “I wish I could have done more.”

