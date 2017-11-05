Senators Tweet Calling For Gun Control After Texas Church Shooting

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (C) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) points to a photograph of a rifle with a "bump stock" during a news conference to announce proposed gun control legislation at the U.S. Capitol October 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. In reaction to Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead and hundreds injured, Feinstein's legislation would ban devices that could make weapons fully automatic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Many Democratic U.S. senators called for stronger gun control hours after a shooter opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 27 people and wounding several others.

The alleged gunman, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, entered the church around 11:30 a.m. local time dressed in tactical gear and a mask, and unloaded “clip after clip” of rounds from a semi-automatic weapon, according to police and witnesses.

When a shooter guns down innocent children and families in a holy place, there can be no rest. Congress must act now to stop #gunviolence. https://t.co/WP5cebXlXz — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 5, 2017

Can you sleep tonight, colleagues, when the price of gun lobby goodwill is this – blood soaked church and school floors, city streets? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 5, 2017

Horrible news out of Texas. My heart is with everyone hurt by this tragedy. We must take action to stop this senseless gun violence. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 6, 2017 Our hearts are broken again. So much grief endured by so many in Sutherland Springs. Another horrific mass murder by a madman with a gun. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) November 5, 2017

Heartbroken for the victims in Texas and their families. We are not powerless to reduce gun violence in our nation. Congress must act. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 6, 2017

How many times can our hearts break for communities in America ripped apart by gun violence? We can never allow this to be the new normal. https://t.co/E20xAC72JE — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 5, 2017

Many senators pointed out that Democrats have called for gun control for years, but Republicans have blocked tougher restrictions on firearms.

Thoughts &prayers won’t prevent this but changes in our laws will. Dems have put forward concrete legislation. What are Republicans doing? — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) November 5, 2017

Encouraging my colleagues in Congress to stop & think about ways we can work together to save innocent lives. We must try. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 5, 2017

This shooting comes 1 month after the deadliest mass shooting, and we’re still trying to get support for basic steps to reduce gun violence. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) November 5, 2017

Kelley was found dead in his car after he fled the church. Police say a local citizen had shot at Kelley while he was still inside the church, and after the suspect fled. “At this time we don’t know if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by the local resident,” Police Maj. Freeman Martin said. “We know he’s deceased in the vehicle.”

