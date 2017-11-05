Politics
Senators Tweet Calling For Gun Control After Texas Church Shooting

8:39 PM 11/05/2017

Many Democratic U.S. senators called for stronger gun control hours after a shooter opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 27 people and wounding several others.

The alleged gunman, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, entered the church around 11:30 a.m. local time dressed in tactical gear and a mask, and unloaded “clip after clip” of rounds from a semi-automatic weapon, according to police and witnesses.

Many senators pointed out that Democrats have called for gun control for years, but Republicans have blocked tougher restrictions on firearms.

Kelley was found dead in his car after he fled the church. Police say a local citizen had shot at Kelley while he was still inside the church, and after the suspect fled. “At this time we don’t know if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by the local resident,” Police Maj. Freeman Martin said. “We know he’s deceased in the vehicle.”

