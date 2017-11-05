Trump Responds To Texas Church Shooting: ‘These Are Dark Times’

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans will do what “they do best” and “stand strong” in response to a mass shooting in Texas.

Suspected gunman Devin Kelley killed at least 26 people during a shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Officials said that Kelley was confronted by an armed resident before fleeing. (RELATED: Texas Gun Owner Stopped Church Shooting Rampage)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families in today’s horrible…attack,” Trump said, speaking at the U.S. embassy in Japan. “In dark times, and these are dark times, such as these, Americans do what they do best: they pull together.”

“We join hands, we lock arms, and through the tears and through the sadness, we stand strong,” Trump added. “All Americans pray to God to help the wounded and the families of the victims.”