Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a tax reform industry meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump Responds To Texas Church Shooting: ‘These Are Dark Times’

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
8:07 PM 11/05/2017

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans will do what “they do best” and “stand strong” in response to a mass shooting in Texas.

Suspected gunman Devin Kelley killed at least 26 people during a shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Officials said that Kelley was confronted by an armed resident before fleeing. (RELATED: Texas Gun Owner Stopped Church Shooting Rampage)

First responders are at the shooting scene at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

First responders are at the shooting scene at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families in today’s horrible…attack,” Trump said, speaking at the U.S. embassy in Japan. “In dark times, and these are dark times, such as these, Americans do what they do best: they pull together.”

“We join hands, we lock arms, and through the tears and through the sadness, we stand strong,” Trump added. “All Americans pray to God to help the wounded and the families of the victims.”

 

Tags: Donald Trump, Texas church shooting
  Show comments