Anthony Weiner Went To Jail Today, And These Are His New Digs

Anthony Weiner, the former congressman turned digital deviant and convicted sex offender, reported Monday to Federal Medical Center, Devens in Devens, Mass. to begin a 21-month sentence for transferring obscene material to a minor.

The facility offers “voluntary, intensive, residential therapeutic program for higher risk male sex offenders,” according to the Bureau of Prisons. Some 40 percent of the 1,100 prisoners are sex offenders. The prison also houses inmates with “chronic and acute psychiatric problems.”

A 2016 audit found that the facility is in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), indicating there are few unwanted liaisons between prisoners.

After he is processed, Weiner will appear in the Federal Bureau of Prison’s inmate locator. He will be allowed six visits per month.

According to a Daily Beast profile of the prison, inmates are counted five times per day, at 12:05 a.m., 3 a.m., 5 a.m., 4 p.m., and 10 p.m. All prisoners are also subject to random drug and alcohol testing, as well as searches for contraband.

Other famous prisoners in the facility include Raj Rajaratnam, a hedge fund manager convicted of insider trading in 2011, and Gambino crime family consiglieri Frank Locascio.

