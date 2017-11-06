Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump pours fish food out as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while they were feeding carps before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2017. Watching from the rear is U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst   U.S. President Donald Trump pours fish food out as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while they were feeding carps before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2017. Watching from the rear is U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst   

Journalists Slam Trump For Copying Fish Food Dump

Photo of Thomas Phippen
Thomas Phippen
Reporter
8:22 AM 11/06/2017

A number of journalists on Twitter lambasted President Donald Trump for pouring an entire box of food into a pond of precious Japanese koi, some even suspecting that amount of food could damage the fish.

As the meme spread through social media, other users joined in teasing Trump for improper conduct during the photo-op on his first state visit to Japan, until full video of the incident came out showing Trump was just following the example of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Trump and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe were scheduled to feed koi spoonfuls of food. Until Trump poured his entire box of fish food into the pond,” CNBC reporter Christina Wilkie wrote on Twitter.

Some even suggested that Trump’s behavior at the koi pond could launch a “diplomatic incident.”

The full video of the fish-feeding photo-op at Akasaka Palace koi pond shows clearly that Trump followed Abe’s lead in dumping the box of fish food into the pond.

