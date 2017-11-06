Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager Robby Mook took shots at former Democratic National Committee interim chair Donna Brazile over her claims that Clinton had special control over the DNC.

Brazile wrote in POLITICO last week that, in exchange for fundraising efforts, Clinton could control the DNC’s finances and strategy during the 2016 Democratic primary. She later walked back those claims, but a contract signed with the DNC shows that the Clinton campaign did get to sign off on hiring and other strategic decisions prior to the general election.

Mook had a hard time remaining diplomatic about the whole scandal during a Monday CNN interview, and knocked Brazile for putting her book out around the same time as some key elections.

“I’m sure Donna was under a lot of pressure from her publisher to put her book out on this election week when we have critical elections going on around the country, but I wish she had just put her foot down and said no,” Mook said.

Clearly trying to stir the pot, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota said Mook was giving Brazile “a pass.”

“Me and a number of my colleagues…we don’t recognize the campaign she describes and we also don’t recall some of the events that she said happened,” Mook responded, stopping short of calling Brazile a liar.

