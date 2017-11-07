Donna Brazile Dedicates Book To Seth Rich

Former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) Donna Brazile dedicated part of her new book, “Hacks,” to Seth Rich, the former DNC staffer who was murdered in a reported botched robbery in July 2016.

“In loving memory of my father, Lionel Brazile Sr., my beloved sister, Sheila Brazile, my fearless uncles Nat, Floyd, and Douglas, Harlem’s finest, my aunt Lucille, my friend and mentor, David Kaufmann, my DNC colleague and patriot, Seth Rich, and my beloved Pomeranian, Chip Joshua Marvin Brazile (Booty Wipes). I miss y’all,” Brazille wrote in the opening dedication of her new book.

Despite the fact that authorities believe Rich was murdered in a robbery attempt, the incident sparked a number of conspiracy theories. The most proliferated theory is that Rich had leaked documents to WikiLeaks, and his murder was an attempt from higher-ups in the Democratic party to silence or stop him.

Brazille also wrote that she in some way felt responsible for Rich’s death.

“I felt some responsibility for Seth Rich’s death. I didn’t bring him into the DNC, but I helped keep him there working on voting rights. With all I knew now about the Russians’ hacking, I could not help but wonder if they had played some part in his unsolved murder,” Brazille wrote.

“Besides that, racial tensions were high that summer and I worried that he was murdered for being white on the wrong side of town. [My friend] Elaine expressed her doubts about that, and I heard her. The FBI said that they did not see any Russian fingerprints there.”

