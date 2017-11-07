Former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile falsely claimed on ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday that she didn’t use the word “rigged” in her new book.

When asked about her claims that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor because Clinton had gained special control over the DNC, Brazile insisted she didn’t use the word “rigged.”

“Well, first of all, I never used the word ‘rigged’ in my book,” she said. “I used the word ‘cancer,’ that I was uncomfortable with the cancer we found.”

In an excerpt of the book posted in POLITICO last week, Brazile clearly used the words “rigged,” “rigging.” The relevant portions are quoted below with emphasis added:

“I had promised Bernie when I took the helm of the Democratic National Committee after the convention that I would get to the bottom of whether Hillary Clinton’s team had rigged the nomination process, as a cache of emails stolen by Russian hackers and posted online had suggested.”

“I had tried to search out any other evidence of internal corruption that would show that the DNC was rigging the system to throw the primary to Hillary, but I could not find any in party affairs or among the staff.”

Brazile later writes that she was able to find such evidence in a contract Clinton signed with the DNC that, in exchange for fundraising, gave Clinton final say on new hires and control of other strategic decisions in the DNC.

