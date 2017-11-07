Final Message From Liberals: GOP Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Is Racist

The final message from opponents of Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie is that he is a racist. Seriously.
Gillespie, a former D.C. lobbyist, was attacked during the primary by his opponent Corey Stewart for not being right-wing enough when it comes to illegal immigration or Confederate statues. The Republican has since campaigned on keeping up Confederate monuments and attacked his Democratic opponent Ralph Northam for casting a vote in favor of sanctuary cities.
“MS-13 is a menace, yet Ralph Northam voted in favor of sanctuary cities that let dangerous illegal immigrants back on the street, increasing the threat of MS-13,” a narrator said in a highly criticized ad the Gillespie campaign ran. “Ralph Northam’s policies are dangerous.”
WATCH:
According to Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAullife, these ads about MS 13 violence are “mean spirited, bigoted, racist.”
McAuliffe isn’t alone in this rhetoric. “Ed Gillespie’s pre-’17 reputation as a genial, establishment Republican is getting him too much of a pass on his shamelessly racist campaign,” former Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon tweeted.
And Democratic pollster Matt McDermott tweeted, “This election is simple enough: Ed Gillespie is a racist. Ralph Northam is not a racist. Virginians deserves a governor who is not a racist.”
Even “never Trumper” and failed independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin is joining the trend.
.@EdWGillespie was one of the good guys, but now he peddles fear and white nationalism. It’s better for VA and America that he not prevail.
— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 7, 2017
Patrick supports Gillespie despite his racist campaign, insists Gillespie isn’t Trump-like, but couldn’t fill a tweet with real differences. https://t.co/VpmCQCSbp7
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) November 7, 2017
i didnt see that larry hogan has endorsed ed gillespie’s racist campaign. we’ll let md latinos know https://t.co/k1kyuhtpU0 #MDpolitics
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2017
If Ed Gillespie wins then every single Republican in 2018 will replicate his racist, hate-filled playbook. We can’t let that happen.
— Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) November 4, 2017