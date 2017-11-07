Phil Murphy Wins New Jersey Race, Exit Polls Says

A bicyclist rides away from a polling location on election day in Princeton, New Jersey, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Democrat Phil Murphy is the winner of the New Jersey gubernatorial race, according to two news projections.

Murphy won the governor’s race in New Jersey, beating out his opponent Republican Kim Guadagno, according to three news outlets who based their data on exit polling, reported Politico.

None of the votes in the election have been counted yet, as the polls do not close until 8 p.m.

Murphy used to work as a Goldman Sachs executive and served as an ambassador during the Obama administration. He has been the favored winner by both sides throughout the race, mainly due to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s low approval rating hurting the Republican candidate.

