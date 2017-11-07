Trump Dossier Firm Met With Russian Lawyer Before Trump Tower Meeting

The co-founder of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that produced the Trump dossier, held meetings with a Russian lawyer before and after she met with President Donald Trump’s son, Don Jr., Fox News reports.

Fusion GPS came under heavy scrutiny after The Washington Post reported in late October the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) helped fund the research that led to the now famous Trump dossier–a document that intensified the investigation into Russian influence.

Glenn Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter and co-founder of Fusion GPS, met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in a Manhattan courtroom hours before he sat down with Don Jr. at Trump Tower on June 6, 2016. Simpson and Veselnitskaya met again after the Trump Tower meeting, an unnamed source told Fox News.

The meetings with Veselnitskaya come at a time when Fusion GPS was performing research into potential ties between Trump campaign affiliates and Russia.

The DNC, Democrats in Congress and members of the media have been up in arms about alleged connections between Trump campaign officials and Russia. After roughly 10 months of investigation into Trump campaign officials helping Russian intelligence influence the 2016 election, there has yet to be a single piece of evidence.

