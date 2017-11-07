Virginia Elects The First Openly Trans State Representative

A woman with a rainbow flag lays on grass during the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community rally "VIII St.Petersburg Pride" in St. Petersburg, Russia August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Virginia residents elected the first openly transgender representative to the state legislature Tuesday night.

Virginia House of Delegates candidate Danica Roem, a man now identifying as a woman, beat out Del. Robert Marshall during the election, reports The Hill.

“As a journalist, Danica Roem has covered the issues critical to Virginians and listened to a wide range of perspectives. During her campaign, Danica expanded this approach by listening to area residents’ concerns and making them integral to her own policy platform,” Virginia House Democratic Caucus Leader David J. Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring said of Roem’s win.

Other organizations like the Human Rights Watch and the Women’s March celebrated Roem’s win over Marshall, who has served in the Virginia House of Delegates for years.

“History made tonight! #DanicaRoem has just become the first openly transgender legislator in U.S. history,” the Women’s March tweeted.

“HRC was proud to mobilize voters to support Danica Roem’s trailblazing candidacy, and we look forward to working with her to help continue moving equality forward in Virginia,” HRC president Chad Griffin noted in a statement.

