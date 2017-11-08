5 Insanely Interesting Quotes From Politico’s Big Writeup On Trump Country

US President Donald Trump waves during rally a for Alabama state Republican Senator Luther Strange at the Von Braun Civic Center September 22, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama. Trump is visiting the southern US state to endorse Luther Strange, a candidate for US Senate in the state's Republican primary. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump voters in Johnstown, Pa., are standing by the president one year after he rolled into town and promised to bring back jobs to the economically depressed coal community.

The people of Johnstown turned out to the polls overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016 and, if the interviews relayed in this Politico Magazine story are to be believed, the people see no reason to abandon the president now.

Here are the most interesting exchanges between the Politico reporter and four Johnstown natives:

“I think he’s doing a great job, and I just wish the hell they’d leave him alone and let him do it,” Pam Schilling said. “He shouldn’t have to take any shit from anybody.” “Ninety-nine percent of the time I watch Fox,” said Joey Del Signore, who has people in his church congregation refer to former President Barack Obama as the anti-Christ. “Sometimes I’ll be sitting there listening to all this Fox stuff, and I’ll say, ‘Maybe they aren’t right, maybe I’ll flip to CNN’—but every time I’ve found that Fox has been correct, and CNN is definitely fake news.” “Shame on them,” Del Signore said of NFL players. “These clowns are out there, making millions of dollars a year, and they’re using some stupid excuse that they want equality—so I’ll kneel against the flag and the national anthem?””You’re not a fan of equality?” the reporter asked.”For people who deserve it and earn it,” he said. “All my ancestors, Italian, 100-percent Italian, the Irish, Germans, Polish, whatever—they all came over here, settled in places like this, they worked hard and they earned the respect. They earned the success that they got. Some people don’t want to do that. They just want it handed to them.” “The thing that irritates me to no end is this NFL shit,” Schilling said. “I’m about ready to go over the top with this shit. We do not watch no NFL now.”Schilling’s husband, Dave McCabe, who’s 67 and a retired high school basketball coach said the NFL is: “Niggers for life.” “I don’t care about his wall,” Maggie Frear said, referring to Trump’s promised border wall. “I mean, if he gets his wall—I don’t give a shit, you know? But he has a good idea: Keep ’em out.”

