Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Endorses Michigan GOP Senate Candidate

A former Navy Seal involved in the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden has endorsed Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James.

Robert O’Neill, one of the most highly decorated combat veterans in U.S. history, praised James for his life of service, citing his military service in Baghdad and job creation record as a Michigan business owner.

WATCH:

“I am proud to endorse John James for Senate. John James represents the epitome of what we should all strive to be as citizens of this great nation,” O’Neill said. “Whether it was defending freedom over Baghdad or creating jobs in Michigan, John has demonstrated a passion for service and commitment to excellence that makes him the best choice for Senate.”

James, one of a handful of conservatives running for the opportunity to take on Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, has run on a conservative, pro-growth agenda, vowing to stimulate Michigan’s economy using business expertise he developed working for his family business after returning from Army service in Iraq.

O’Neill praised James’ status as an outsider and said this country needs more candidates who are untainted by establishment incentives.

“John’s status as a conservative outsider is exactly what the American people have been clamoring for,” O’Neill said. “His combat experience puts him in a unique position of knowing what it takes to keep America safe and his track record at the family business of increasing revenue and growing jobs is an indication that John also understands business and what it will take to bring jobs back to Michigan.”

O’Neill received 52 medals for his service and, upon returning home, co-founded a veteran’s charity, Your Grateful Nation, which is dedicated to helping Special Operations troop’s transition out of the military.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].