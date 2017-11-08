Politics
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar   U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar   

Trump Salutes ‘Deplorables’ On Anniversary Of Election Victory

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
1:47 PM 11/08/2017

President Donald Trump congratulated his supporters Wednesday on the one year anniversary of his election victory.

“Congratulations to all of the ”DEPLORABLES” and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory!” Trump tweeted.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump’s one year victory anniversary comes after Democrats performed strongly in elections in the swing state of Virginia. The Republican candidate backed by Trump, Ed Gillespie, lost, and Democrats picked up several seats in the state’s House of Delegates.

Gillespie, a former lobbyist and adviser to President George W. Bush, desired to keep up Confederate statues and combat illegal immigration. However, Trump allies and Trump himself blamed Gillespie for not embracing the president enough.

“Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,” Trump tweeted. “Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!”

