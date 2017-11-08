Trump Salutes ‘Deplorables’ On Anniversary Of Election Victory

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Donald Trump congratulated his supporters Wednesday on the one year anniversary of his election victory.

“Congratulations to all of the ”DEPLORABLES” and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s one year victory anniversary comes after Democrats performed strongly in elections in the swing state of Virginia. The Republican candidate backed by Trump, Ed Gillespie, lost, and Democrats picked up several seats in the state’s House of Delegates.

Gillespie, a former lobbyist and adviser to President George W. Bush, desired to keep up Confederate statues and combat illegal immigration. However, Trump allies and Trump himself blamed Gillespie for not embracing the president enough.

“Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,” Trump tweeted. “Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!”