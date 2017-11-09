Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he believes he was the most qualified person to be president in 2016.

WATCH:

A portion of Biden’s exclusive interview with Winfrey was aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday morning. Biden discussed why he regrets not being president and also why he didn’t run in 2016.

“I have a regret that I am not president,” Biden said, “because I think there is so much opportunity.”

Biden said that he believes he would have been the most qualified person to run for president in the 2016 race, perhaps a knock at former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

“Oprah, no woman or man should announce they’re running for president unless they can answer two questions,” Biden explained. “One, do you truly believe you’re the most qualified person at the moment — I believed I was.”

When Clinton announced her candidacy in the 2016 race, then-president Barack Obama called her the most qualified candidate to ever run for office.

“That’s the Hillary I know. That’s the Hillary I’ve come to admire,” Obama gushed. “And that’s why I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman—not me, not Bill, nobody—more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America.”

Follow Amber on Twitter