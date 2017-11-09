Report: Roy Moore Allegedly Had Sexual Encounter With A 14-Year-Old Girl

Four women have come forward alleging Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore had inappropriate sexual conduct with them while they were in their teens, according to a Washington Post investigation.

Leigh Corfman, one of the women, alleged that she and Moore had a sexual encounter while she was only 14 in 1979, a time when Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, WaPo reported Thursday.

According to Corfman’s account, the two met while she was sitting outside the Alabama courtroom. Moore offered to watch her while her mother had to enter the room for a child custody hearing.

Corfman and Moore eventually exchanged numbers and went out to his home in the woods a few days after, during which he kissed her. On their second interaction, Corfman alleged Moore took off both of their clothes, kissed her, and moved her hand to touch his genitals over his underwear.

Three other women have come forward as well to allege similar circumstances. Wendy Miller said Moore met her while she was a 14-year-old Secret Santa helper and asked her to go out when she turned 16. Another woman, Debbie Wesson Gibson, said Moore asked her out when she was 17 and they kissed, but did not engage in sexual intercourse. Gloria Thacker Deason said she and Moore began going on dates when she turned 18.

Moore has flatly denied all the accusations, calling them “fake news.”

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore said in a statement.

He is currently running for the Alabama seat in the U.S. Senate.

