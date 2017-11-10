63 Percent Of Alabama Republicans Still Support Roy Moore, Poll Says

MONTGOMERY, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore speaks to reporters at an election-night rally after declaring victory on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A majority of Alabama Republicans still support GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore after four women accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct, according to a poll released Friday.

Sixty-three percent of Republicans in the state of Alabama would still vote for the Republican candidate, according to a poll released by Decision Desk HQ after a report that details inappropriate sexual conduct between Moore and multiple woman, including a 14-year-old girl.

Only 15.7 percent of Republicans back Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the heavily red state, and 17.7 percent opt to write-in current Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, who lost the primary election to Moore in September.

The poll was conducted via phone on Nov. 9 amongst 515 likely voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.3 percent.

Leigh Corfman, one of the women, alleged that she and Moore had a sexual encounter while she was only 14 in 1979, a time when Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The two met while she was sitting outside the Alabama courtroom, according to Corfman’s account. Moore offered to watch her while her mother had to enter the room for a child custody hearing. (RELATED: Report: Roy Moore Allegedly Had Sexual Encounter With A 14-Year-Old Girl)

Corfman and Moore eventually exchanged numbers and went out to his home in the woods a few days after, during which he kissed her. On their second interaction, Corfman alleged Moore took off both of their clothes, kissed her, and moved her hand to touch his genitals over his underwear.

Three other women have come forward as well to allege similar circumstances. Wendy Miller said Moore met her while she was a 14-year-old Secret Santa helper and asked her to go out when she turned 16. Another woman, Debbie Wesson Gibson, said Moore asked her out when she was 17 and they kissed, but did not engage in sexual intercourse. Gloria Thacker Deason said she and Moore began going on dates when she turned 18.

Moore has flatly denied all the accusations, calling them “fake news.”

