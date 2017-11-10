MSNBC’s Chris Hayes: Democrats Need A ‘Real Reckoning’ With Bill Clinton Allegations

MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted Friday that Democrats need to have a “real reckoning” with sexual misconduct allegations against Bill Clinton.

Hayes said:

As gross and cynical and hypocrtical as the right’s “what about Bill Clinton” stuff is, it’s also true that Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

He also shared a 2016 Buzzfeed article about Juanita Broaddrick’s rape allegations against Bill Clinton. Broaddrick claims that then-Arkansas attorney general Bill Clinton raped her in the late 1970s.

Read this account, in light of all we’ve been hearing and reading this last month, and ask yourself if it’s credible. https://t.co/8jymWjFpiF — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

Does this sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/eCby6bxsGS — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

Broaddrick and several other Clinton accusers appeared with then-candidate Donald Trump before the second debate with Hillary Clinton in 2016. She said at the time, “Actions speak louder than words. Mr. Trump may have said some bad words, but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me. I don’t think there’s any comparison.”

