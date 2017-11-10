Media

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes: Democrats Need A ‘Real Reckoning’ With Bill Clinton Allegations

11/10/2017

MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted Friday that Democrats need to have a “real reckoning” with sexual misconduct allegations against Bill Clinton.

Hayes said:

He also shared a 2016 Buzzfeed article about Juanita Broaddrick’s rape allegations against Bill Clinton. Broaddrick claims that then-Arkansas attorney general Bill Clinton raped her in the late 1970s.

Broaddrick and several other Clinton accusers appeared with then-candidate Donald Trump before the second debate with Hillary Clinton in 2016. She said at the time, “Actions speak louder than words. Mr. Trump may have said some bad words, but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me. I don’t think there’s any comparison.”

