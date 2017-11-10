REPORT: Roy Moore Accuser Worked For Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden

A new report indicates that one woman who accused Republican senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

AL.com reports that Deborah Gibson worked as a sign language interpreter for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, as well as previously working for Joe Biden through her company, “Signs of Excellence.”

Gibson can be seen prepping her sign language for Clinton’s speeches in a Youtube video here:

Her Facebook page shows her posing smiling with Joe Biden, as well as standing in front of Clinton as a translator for her.

Gibson was one of the women quoted in the Washington Post’s Thursday report that alleges Moore pursued teen girls for inappropriate relationships when he was in at least in his thirties. She alleged that when she was 17, the 34-year-old Moore tried dating her, eventually kissing her.

Moore has denied the reports completely, saying they are “completely false” and the “very definition of fake news.”

