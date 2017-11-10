Roy Moore Cut Off From National Senate Funds

Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore faces the media after being removed from office in Montgomery, Alabama, November 13, 2003. The nine members of Alabama's Court of the Judiciary unanimously voted to remove Moore, whose refusal to obey a U.S. order to move a Ten Commandments monument fueled a national debate over the place of God in public life. REUTERS/Bob Ealum

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) will stop funding Judge Roy Moore’s campaign for the U.S. Senate in the wake of allegations he had inappropriate relationships with underage women.

The action is the strongest sign that the Republican Party is distancing itself from Moore, who is running as a Republican. In a joint fundraising committee document filed in the Federal Elections Commission Friday, the NRSC removed Moore as a contributor to Moore’s campaign fund.

The Alabama Republican Party and the Republican National Committee are still in the new fundraising agreement, as first reported by The Daily Beast.

Most Republican senators have called for Moore to step out of the race if the allegations, published Thursday by The Washington Post, prove to be true. NRSC chair Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado said the allegations “deeply troubling,” and if they “are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election.”

Some Republicans have considered pushing interim Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, whom Moore defeated to win the GOP nomination for the special election, to mount a write-in campaign against Moore.

Five separate women allege that Moore made romantic and sexual advances to them as teenagers several decades ago, the Washington Post reports. Moore has denied any wrongdoing, and many Alabama Republican officials have defended Moore and criticized the allegations as political attacks.

