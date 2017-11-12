Former Clinton Advisor Calls Trump A Russian ‘Agent’

A former advisor to Hillary Clinton called Trump a Russian “agent” and said those who are in a position to put forth articles of impeachment should do so.

“Russia has an agent in the White House. His name is Donald Trump. This is the United States of America and those in a position to utilize safeguards in place such as the 25th or Impeachment are not defending the constitution and it’s absolutely disgusting,” Adam Parkhomenko tweeted late Saturday evening.

Russia has an agent in the White House. His name is Donald Trump. This is the United States of America and those in a position to utilize safeguards in place such as the 25th or Impeachment are not defending the constitution and it’s absolutely disgusting. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 12, 2017

Parkhomenko also said that Americans are long past the point where they should be “buying this guys (Trump’s) bullshit.”

We are long past the point where anyone should be buying this guys bullshit. We know where he stands. He has consistently said the same thing. He didn’t suddenly have a change of heart hours after seeing Putin & making previous statement. Enough. https://t.co/DHJlLl27m3 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 12, 2017

Parkhomenko did not immediately reply to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment as to who he believes should be trying to impeach Trump or who he thinks is not “defending the constitution.”

The DNC, Democrats in Congress and members of the media have been up in arms about alleged ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign officials and Russia. After roughly 10 months of investigation into the Trump campaign officials helping Russian intelligence influence the 2016 election, there has yet to be a single piece of evidence supporting the claims of collusion.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is still conducting his investigation into Russian influence in the election. Mueller’s staff interviewed the former co-chairman of President Donald Trump’s election campaign Friday to see the extent to which Trump and his top aides knew of the campaign’s reported ties to Russia.

Former Donald Trump presidential campaign chairman and chief strategist Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates were the first to get charged in Mueller’s Russia probe. The pair turned themselves in to federal authorities in late October, indicted in a federal court on 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the United States, and knowingly making false and misleading statements.

The investigation and media focus is not only falling on the Trump camp. The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee are getting their fair share of media attention.

There are reports that the Clinton campaign and the DNC helped fund research that led to the now famous Trump dossier–a document that intensified the investigation into Russian influence.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].