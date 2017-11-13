Gardner: Moore Should Be Expelled From Senate If Elected

Republican Colorado Rep. Cory Gardner reacts after picking number one in the office lottery for all new House members of Congress in Washington, Nov. 19, 2010. (REUTERS/Larry Downing)

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Cory Gardner said GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore should be expelled from the upper chamber if he wins his race in December, Politico first reported Monday.

Gardner’s comments come in the wake of a bombshell Washington Post report alleging Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with minors.

“I believe the individuals speaking out against Roy Moore spoke with courage and truth, proving he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office,” he wrote in a statement. “If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate.”

Gardner’s remarks following the majority of Republicans in the upper chamber calling for Moore to remove himself from the race if the allegations are true.

Moore adamantly denies the allegation made the the Washington Post report.

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter