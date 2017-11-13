NRSC Chairman Says Senate Should ‘Expel’ Moore If He Wins

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) speaks during the first day of Judge Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The chairman of the The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said the Senate should expel Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Monday if he wins the election, amidst multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.

NRSC Chairman Cory Gardner released a statement saying Moore is unfit to serve in the Senate and he should not run for office. The GOP senator said if Moore were to win the Alabama election, the Senate should vote to expel him.

“He is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office. If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him,” Gardner said.

NRSC Chairman Cory Gardner on Moore: “he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office. If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him” pic.twitter.com/VVoureII4c — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) November 13, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he believes the accusers’ claims are true, and that Moore should resign from the race. (RELATED: McConnell Believes Moore Accusers, Says He Should ‘Step Aside’)

“I believe the women,” McConnell said at a press conference in Louisville. “I think he should step aside.”

One of the accusers, Leigh Corfman, said that she had a sexual encounter with Moore when she was 14 and he was 32. Moore has continued to completely deny the allegations, which were originally reported by The Washington Post

Alabama law does not allow the Republican Party to replace the candidate on the ballot should Moore step aside. Instead, a write-in campaign would have to occur.

Gardner has joined a long list of other GOP lawmakers who have called for Moore to step down from the Alabama Senate race. Moore has made it clear he will not be stepping down anytime soon.

