Roy Moore Fires Back At McConnell, Says He Should ‘Be Replaced’

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore fired back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Monday for saying he should step down from the Alabama Senate race, amidst allegations that he had sexual interactions with minors.

Moore has completely denied the allegations, which were originally reported by The Washington Post, and fired back at the Senate majority leader for believing Moore’s accusers over him. Moore said that McConnell has failed conservatives and must be replaced.

The person who should step aside is @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 13, 2017

McConnell said Monday that he believes the accusers’ claims are true, and that Moore should resign from the race. (RELATED: McConnell Believes Moore Accusers, Says He Should ‘Step Aside’)

“I believe the women,” McConnell said at a press conference in Louisville. “I think he should step aside.”

One of the women, Leigh Corfman, said that she had a sexual encounter with Moore when she was 14 and he was 32.

Alabama law does not allow the Republican Party to have a new candidate on the ballot, should Moore step aside. Instead, a write-in campaign would have to occur.

McConnell has joined a long list of other GOP lawmakers who have called for Moore to step down from the Alabama Senate race. Moore has made it clear he will not be stepping down anytime soon.

