President Donald Trump plans to announce Wednesday the results of continued trade talks with Asian leaders.

“We’ve made some very big steps with respect to trade, far bigger than anything you know, in addition to about $300 billion in sales to various companies, including China,” Trump said in Manila, Philippines Monday. “We have deficits with almost everybody. Those deficits are going to be cut very quickly and very substantially.”

American trade deficits with Asian countries have been a focus of Trump’s visit to Asia.

“The current trade imbalance is not acceptable,” Trump said last week during his address at the Asia-Pacific Economic cooperation forum in Vietnam. “From this day forward, we will compete on a fair and equal basis. We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore. I am always going to put America first the same way that I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first.”