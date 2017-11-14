Alabama Campaign Chair: Trump Went ‘Through The Same Thing’ As Moore

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s Alabama state campaign chairman likened the sexual harassment allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore to the president’s during the 2016 campaign.

“It’s just politics. Donald Trump had to go through the same thing,” Perry Hooper, the chairman of Trump’s campaign in Alabama, told Talking Points Memo Tuesday.

A total of five women have come forward claiming that Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with them while they were minors. The reports range from inappropriate touching and kissing to a number of other unsolicited sexual advances.

The instance Hooper is referring to is unclear, but it is likely President Donald Trump’s comments to Billy Bush that made waves during the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign. The Washington Post leaked video of Trump’s lewd comments to Bush, when he told Bush that being a “star” made it such that women would allow him to “grab them by the pussy.”

Hooper is not the only one throwing some shade on the claims against Moore. Republican National Committeeman Paul Reynolds told Talking Points Memo he thinks that these accounts are just allegations until they are proven with evidence.

“The part I can’t understand and don’t think has even registered with too many people is what part of the word ‘accusation’ do you not understand?” Reynolds said. “To the people who are so up in arms, these are accusations until there is hard, fast proof.”

Despite some trying to throw water on the allegations, they have landed Moore at odds with Republican leadership, costing Moore a substantial lead in the polls. The former Alabama judge holds a slim two-point advantage over Democratic candidate Doug Jones as of Tuesday morning.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].