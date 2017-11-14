House Conservatives Plan To Introduce Tax Reform Amendment Repealing Obamacare Mandate

WASHINGTON — Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker said Tuesday he plans to introduce an amendment to the House GOP tax reform bill aimed at repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate.
Walker said the RSC agreed it is in full support of the tax reform legislation following its steering committee Tuesday morning, but would still like to see some changes made to the measure before it’s signed into law.
“We still want to work on improvements, and one of those is just staking out some ground that the RSC is wanting to submit an amendment to the rules somewhere in the process that we believe the individual mandate is a good way to pay for some of these other things proposed,” he told reporters. “So we’ll see where it goes. We hear the Senate has been picking up steam the last 24, 48 hours on the individual mandate.”
Walker said the inclusion of the mandate isn’t a game changer, but he wants the RSC to be on the record as supporting adding the provision to the overall package.
GOP Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul announced he plans to introduce a similar amendment to the Senate’s tax reform bill.
The House is slated to vote on its measure Thursday.