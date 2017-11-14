Report: RNC Pulls Fundraising For Roy Moore

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel speaks before President-elect Donald Trump at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Republican National Committee (RNC) pulled its fundraising support for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore amid multiple allegations of sexual assault, according to a report released Tuesday evening.

New Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that the RNC is no longer on Moore’s campaign funding list. The RNC’s decision to cut off funding for Moore’s campaign leaves him without the backing of the Republican Party, as well as a majority of Republican politicians who have called for Moore to step out of the race, Politico reports.

The RNC reportedly had a dozen paid canvassers in Alabama working for Moore, but will no longer be funding the canvassers or be transferring any money to the race.

BREAKING: New @FEC filing shows Republican National Committee has pulled out of joint fundraising committee with Roy Moore campaign. Before, and after: pic.twitter.com/Y0OQ5QSpIP — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) November 14, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a growing number of Senate Republicans have said they believe Moore’s accusers’ claims are true, and that Moore should resign from the race. House Speaker Paul Ryan also called for Moore to step aside Tuesday, and said the allegations are “credible.”

Moore continues to face multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors, and a fifth woman came forward Monday to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct.

Alabama law does not allow the Republican Party to replace the candidate on the ballot should Moore step aside. Instead, a write-in campaign would have to occur.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel is expected to explain the decision to a committee members on a conference call Tuesday night.

