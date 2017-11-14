Trump Nominates Acting ICE Director To Lead The Agency Permanently

Thomas Homan, acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE), speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump will nominate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting Director Thomas Homan to lead the agency on a permanent basis, the White House said Tuesday.

An unapologetic enforcer of immigration law, Homan has been running ICE since Trump took office in January. If confirmed by the Senate, he would become the first career law enforcement officer to run the government’s primary immigration enforcement agency.

Homan has more than 30 years of federal law enforcement experience, including stints as a Border Patrol agent, an investigator with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service, and the deputy executive associate director of ICE’s enforcement and removal division.

During his time as ICE acting director, Homan has been a vocal proponent of the Trump administration’s tough immigration enforcement policies. He has been particularly outspoken in broadsides against sanctuary cities, ripping local officials who refuse to cooperate with ICE deportation officers. (RELATED: ICE Director: Hundreds Of Immigration Agents Will Deploy To Sanctuary Cities)

The White House says Homan’s nomination will be sent to the Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday, reports the Associated Press. Lawmakers must approve the nomination by a majority vote.

