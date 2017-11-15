Moore Declares A ‘Spiritual Battle’ Over His Campaign

Senate candidate Roy Moore took to the pulpit Tuesday and claimed that the allegations against him were part of a “spiritual battle” over his campaign.

Moore said that the mounting calls for him to drop out of the race were part of a “spiritual battle” being waged in American politics over the soul of the country, during a sermon he gave at Walker Springs Road Baptist Church in Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press. The allegations of sexual misconduct from five women, Moore said, were simply tactics in that battle that were designed to bring an end to his campaign. When introduced by pastor Mike Allison as a candidate who fights “against the murder of the unborn by abortion” and opposes the “redefinition of marriage,” Moore was well-received by the congregation.

“Why do you think they’re giving me this trouble? Why do you think I’m being harassed in the media and people pushing for an allegation in the last 28 days of the election,” Moore asked between hymns.

Moore, who delivered his sermon only hours after the Republican National Committee severed all funding ties to his Senate race campaign, said he has targeted by political attacks because he is the candidate urging America to turn back to God. Moore claims to have demonstrated a commitment to biblical principles over a political career that includes opposing gay marriage and refusing to comply with a court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the Alabama Judicial Building.

“After 40-something years of fighting this battle, I’m now facing allegations. And that’s all the press want to talk about,” Moore said. “But I want to talk about the issues. I want to talk about where this country’s going and if we don’t get back to God, we’re not going anywhere.”

Members of the 200-person congregation at Walker Springs Road appear to be standing by him despite the political firestorm that has raged since the first allegation surfaced.

“He is nothing but a godly man trying to make this country come to its senses because of liberals and the other side of the fence trying to protect their evil ways,” congregant Don Day told the AP.

“It is very terrible, but it would be bad for him to be innocent and them go after him,” congregant Shontelle Wright said concerning the controversy over Moore.

