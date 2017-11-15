Report: Alabama State GOP Still Standing With Moore

JACKSON, AL - NOVEMBER 14: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event at the Walker Springs Road Baptist Church on November 14, 2017 in Jackson, Alabama. The embattled candidate has been accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls when he was in his 30s. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Alabama state GOP is sticking with Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore amid ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The Alabama GOP decided in a committee meeting Wednesday to maintain support for Moore, according to NBC, although over 8 women have accused him of dating them or making sexual advances on them as teenagers, and multiple Republican senators have withdrawn the endorsements of Moore.

New–> The Alabama GOP is maintaining its support for Roy Moore. In its steering committee meeting tonight, the prospect of removing Moore as the party’s candidate did not reach the point of a vote. — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 16, 2017

The Alabama GOP decided to support Moore even after a new poll released Wednesday, conducted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and reviewed in part by Politico, shows Moore down 12 points to Democratic candidate Doug Jones. The poll represents a stunning drop for Moore, who was leading by 16 points in a similar NRSC poll conducted last month. (RELATED: New Poll: Roy Moore Drops 28 Points In A Month)

Moore has continued to deny all of the allegations against him and has made clear that he will stay in the race which takes place on Dec. 12.

