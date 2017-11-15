Trump Delivers Robust Defense Of Foreign Policy, But Reporters Can Only Tweet About Water

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a drink of water while speaking in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - HP1EDBF1MVGSJ

President Donald Trump was lambasted on Twitter Wednesday for taking two sips of water during his first speech back in The White House since he departed two weeks ago for his Asia trip.

Just 10 minutes into his speech on foreign policy, Trump paused and looked under his lectern for water. “They don’t have water,” he said. “That’s ok.” The president then saw there was a bottle of water next to the lectern, paused, and took a sip of water.

Within seconds, Twitter erupted. Hundreds of reporters tweeted about Trump having to drink water in the middle of his speech, pointing at the fact he used “two hands to drink a bottle of water.” A CNN reporter called out Trump, saying that it was “SAD!” that Trump “needed 2 sips of water to get through this speech.”

Trump needed 2 sips of water to get through this speech. SAD!

— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 15, 2017

The fact that he needs two hands to drink a bottle of water is what really does it for me. pic.twitter.com/uE8Gqodnje — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) November 15, 2017

i like presidents who dont need two hands to drink water pic.twitter.com/NxlqH13CFe — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

Who drinks water like this? The puckered lips. And I particularly like how he teases himself by pulling the waterway at the last moment. #WaterGate pic.twitter.com/suQUT2rmMc — John Aravosis (@aravosis) November 15, 2017

Trump drinks FIJI Water while decrying trade deficits. pic.twitter.com/hjO34kKGmx — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 15, 2017

Trump declared “America is back,” in his speech and celebrated his foreign policy work abroad. He also proclaimed that he had inherited several challenges from previous administrations, including trade deficits and the spread of the Islamic State. But reporters did not focus on his speech.

The president ran through his several foreign policy trips and confidently declared that he has implemented his pledge from Inauguration Day. “My fellow citizens, America is back and the future has never looked brighter,” Trump declared during the closing of his speech. (RELATED: Trump Takes Foreign Policy Victory Lap In Speech)

