Roger Stone Knew The Franken Story Was Coming

Famed Republican political operative Roger Stone knew that a news anchor would accuse Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of sexual assault.

“Let’s just say Sen. Franken’s time in the barrel is about to come,” Stone told The Daily Caller over text early Thursday morning, hours before Leeann Tweeden came out with her claims.

Stone, a longtime political adviser to President Trump, is known for his “dirty tricks.” He did not elaborate to TheDC how he knew Tweeden was going to come out with her claims.

“You knew exactly what you were doing,” Tweeden wrote for KABC. “You forcibly kissed me without my consent, grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later and be ashamed.”

Tweeden said the interaction happened when her and Franken were traveling in the Middle East in 2006 for a USO tour.

The photo in this story alleging Al Franken kissed/groped a woman against her will is … jarring. This is going to be a major problem on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/KjoTmptift pic.twitter.com/EAaQkqFWd4 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 16, 2017

Franken later apologized and said he was open to the Senate Ethics Committee reviewing the 11-year old allegations.