TheDC Newsmakers Talk To Sen. Wicker About Taxes, GOP, Roy Moore And MORE

Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker sat down with The Daily Caller Thursday to discuss tax reform and other issues.

The senator addressed calls from prominent Republicans for Roy Moore to drop out of the Senate race in Alabama due to sexual misconduct allegations.

“I don’t know all the facts. I don’t know these people. I have met Judge Moore one time. I think I’m going to take the quaint position that the people of Alabama that are closest to the situation ought to make the decision,” Wicker told TheDC.

Later Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced that President Donald Trump holds the same position.

“Look, the president believes these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously, and he believes the people of Alabama should make the decision on who their senator should be,” Sanders said.

TheDC asked Wicker about disunity in the Republican Party with Sen. Jeff Flake and others publicly breaking with the president.

“I think the way for the Republican Party to do well in the future is to keep our promises and part of that is going to be done today in the House and the Senate Finance Committee and get a better tax plan that creates jobs and increases take home pay for working Americans,” Wicker said, adding that the GOP still needs to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The senator also noted the continued Senate confirmations of federal judges as evidence Republican governance is working.