There’s Still Someone Willing To Pay To See Bill Clinton Speak

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

The Clintons will headline a speaking event in Texas on Friday amid renewed media focus on a long standing rape allegation against former President Bill Clinton.

“An Evening with President Bill Clinton and the Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton” will feature speeches by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton followed by a question and answer session. Tickets for the event, which will take place at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, range in price from $99.50 to $818.

Juanita Broadrick’s nearly two decade old rape accusation against Bill, long ignored and written off by pundits and politicians alike, has garnered newfound attention and credibility in the wake of recent sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Broadrick, who claims Clinton raped her in 1978 shortly after she expressed interest in volunteering for his gubernatorial campaign, appeared on Fox News Monday to discuss the changing climate surrounding sexual harrassment allegations.

“I feel like people are starting to believe and realize that I was truly sexually assaulted by Bill Clinton,” Broadrick told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “All victims matter. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. Who cares if you’re straight or you’re gay, or if you believe in God or not. We all have a right to be believed.”

Broadrick’s allegation has been widely covered in recent weeks as journalists on the right and left emphasized the hypocrisy of granting partisan favor to female accusers depending on who they have accused. (RELATED: NYT Columnist: We Should ‘Believe’ Women, But Only If Liberals Tell Us To)

Live Nation, the concert promoter responsible for organizing the event, did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].