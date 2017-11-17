ALT FACTS: Bill Clinton Became A Sex Predator This Week

This week’s “Alternative Facts” discussed revived interest in former President Bill Clinton’s sex scandals, amid a barrage of revelations implicating powerful men in sexual harassment and assault.

Several prominent liberals in media and politics, including Vox’s Matt Yglesias and New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have suggested this week that Democrats are overdue for a reckoning with Clinton’s sexual predations, which include consensual relationships with interns and allegations of rape.

WATCH:

Alternative Facts also discussed a false news story that emerged last weekend concerning a far-right political protest in Poland. The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The Washington Post, Newsweek, the Guardian and Vice News reported that the rally featured pro-Nazi slogans, including a banner calling for an Islamic holocaust.

The stories, now conclusively proved false, resulted from mistranslations of the banners. Many outlets have yet to correct the misreporting.

To watch more episodes of Alternative Facts, visit The Daily Caller’s Facebook page.

