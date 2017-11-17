Hillary Clinton is questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 presidential election despite once calling such behavior “horrifying.”

In an interview with Mother Jones released on Friday, Clinton claimed “there are lots of questions about its legitimacy” because of Russian interference efforts and alleged voter suppression. She said the Russian “disinformation campaign…wasn’t just influencing voters, it was determining the outcome.”

Clinton also blamed voter ID laws and “obstacles” to voter registration for her losses in states like Wisconsin, a place she failed to campaign in.

“In a couple of places, most notably Wisconsin, I think it had a dramatic impact on the outcome,” she claimed. “It seems likely that it cost me the election [in Wisconsin] because of the tens of thousands of people who were turned away and the margin being so small.”

She declined to say how she would officially determine the legitimacy of the election, explaining, “We don’t have a method for contesting that in our system. That’s why I’ve long advocated for an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened.”

When Trump was asked in a 2016 presidential debate if he would accept the results of the election if he were to lose, he responded that he “will look at it at the time.”

“It was horrifying what he said,” Clinton said about those remarks. “We are a country based on laws. And we’ve had hot, contested elections going back to the very beginning, but one of our hallmarks has always been that we accept the outcomes of our elections.”

“Somebody wins and somebody loses. So what he said tonight is part of his whole effort to blame somebody else for his campaign,” she stated at the time.

