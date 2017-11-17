Dem Running For Ohio Gov Opens Up About Sexual Escapades With ’50 Attractive Females’

Police watch as members of the public enter the Supreme Court before the court hears arguments about gay marriage in Washington April 28, 2015. The nine justices will be hearing arguments concerning gay marriage restrictions imposed in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, four of the 13 states that still outlaw such marriages. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

An Ohio Supreme Court justice admitted Friday to having 50 sexual escapades with “attractive females” over the past few decades in an attempt to circumvent any opposition research.

Judge Bill O’Neill, who previously announced he is running for Ohio governor as a Democrat, made the statement in a Facebook post to save his “opponents some research time” in light of a climate where sexual harassment is being cracked down on. O’Neill admitted that he had a fling with former Ohio Sen. Robert Taft’s secretary in the hayloft of the barn decades ago.

“In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females. It ranged from a gorgeous personal secretary to Senator Bob Taft (Senior) who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn in Gallipolis and ended with a drop dead gorgeous red head who was a senior advisor to Peter Lewis at Progressive Insurance in Cleveland,” O’Neill wrote in his Facebook post.

O’Neill said he was trying to speak up for all “heterosexual men” in light of people coming after Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken after a radio host accused him of trying to force her into kissing her and groping her while she slept. Franken has since apologized and agreed to participate in an ethics investigation.

O’Neill finished his post by saying he wanted to go back to focusing on the opioid crisis and trying to get marijuana legalized.

“Now can we get back to discussing legalizing marijuana and opening the state hospital network to combat the opioid crisis. I am sooooo disappointed by this national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago.” O’Neill finished. “Peace.”

