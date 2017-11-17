Sarah Sanders Asked About Hillary Condemning Trump’s Sexual Behavior – Her Response Is A Flamethrower

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has received a wide array of sexual misconduct questions from the briefing room podium in recent days.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore and Minnesota Senator Al Franken have reignited the past harassment allegations against numerous politicians, including President Trump. President Trump was accused of past sexual harassment by multiple women during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The president has vociferously denied any wrongdoing. During Friday’s briefing, Sanders was asked about Trump’s 2016 presidential adversary, Hillary Clinton, weighing in on the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Clinton ominously said in a recent interview that she “worries” about Trump’s behavior from his past “because it tells you how he behaves in the present and will in the future.”

When a reporter asked Sanders to comment on Hillary’s critique of the president’s alleged sexual behavior Sanders shut down the question cold, saying:

I think Hillary Clinton probably should have dealt with some of those of her own issues before addressing this president.

Scorcher.