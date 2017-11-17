Soros, Pelosi Meeting To Fund And Plot Democratic ‘Resistance’

George Soros and Nancy Pelosi will address the leaders of the Democratic “resistance” on Friday as they join a three-day conference cloaked in secrecy.

Documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show how Soros will be meeting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and scores of rich liberals to plot the future of the opposition To President Donald Trump.

The Democracy Alliance has meeting in Carlsbad, California, at the tony La Costa Resort since Wednesday. The sessions have been clandestine with participants being promised a “safe place” to plan resistance strategy. As the documents show, the big-money liberals are instructed to not talk to the media about who is present at the conference, nor to discuss any details on social media.

All the planning ends on Saturday morning with a “festive brunch.”

Apparently the directive to not leave any conference documents unattended was missed by someone. The agenda lists the conference name as Beyond #Resistance: Reclaiming our Progressive Future. It describes the three-day event that reaches its peak today with a speech from Pelosi and “A Talk with George Soros,” the billionaire activist who is fond of funding liberal causes.

Also enjoying the high-life at the luxury resort are Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will provide the latest on “Russian interference in the 2016 election.” Democratic Rep. Ray Lujan will preside over the concluding “festive brunch” while attendees can enjoy a “special appearance” by the governor-elect of Virginia, Ralph Northam. There are also some “special guests,” like CNN commentator Van Jones, on hand.

The conference even included a Thursday night happy hour where imbibing attendees could meet Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood.

