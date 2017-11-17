This Is What That Jared Kushner ‘Russian Backdoor Overture’ Email Is All About

New details are emerging about an email forwarded to White House adviser Jared Kushner during the campaign offering up a “Russian backdoor overture and dinner meeting” with members of the Trump campaign.

The May 2016 email was forwarded to Trump campaign officials, including Kushner, by intermediaries acting on behalf of Alexander Torshin, a former Russian politician with alleged ties to Vladimir Putin.

But Rick Clay, a Christian values advocate who sent the email, says that the offer was shot down by Rick Dearborn, the campaign official who initially fielded his request. Other outlets have reported that Kushner dismissed the idea in internal campaign emails.

In a phone interview with The Daily Caller, Clay said that there was nothing “nefarious” about his outreach to the campaign.

Clay, who worked as a contractor in the Iraq War, said that he made the request on behalf of Torshin through a Pennsylvania man named Johnny Yenason.

Yenason and Clay are both affiliated with the Military Warriors Support Foundation, a non-profit group that helps wounded veterans and Gold Star families.

Clay says he contacted Dearborn in hopes that Trump would attend a dinner he was hosting to benefit veterans in Louisville, Ky. Clay said he knew that Trump planned to be in town for the annual National Rifle Association convention.

A day after Clay sent the email, he said that Dearborn called him to say that the campaign had decided against Trump attending the function.

“We feel like this is inappropriate and this should be handled through the State Department,” Clay recalled Dearborn saying.

According to NBC News, CBS News and The New York Times, which were briefed on the Trump campaign’s internal communications, Kushner also pushed back on the idea. According to those reports, Kushner said that it would be unwise to accept the meeting.

Details of the email exchanges came to light on Thursday after the Senate Judiciary Committee contacted Kushner’s lawyer about several Russia-related emails that he had failed to turn over to investigators.

In addition to the Clay email, Kushner failed to provide the committee with emails he was forwarded regarding interactions that Donald Trump Jr. had with WikiLeaks as well as exchanges that other campaign officials had with Sergei Millian, a businessman who is alleged to be a major source for the infamous Trump dossier.

In his interview with TheDC, Clay said that he no longer has a copy of the email outreach. But several news outlets were briefed on the documents. According to The New York Times, Clay mentioned Torshin, and touted him to Dearborn as a lifetime member of the NRA and pro-gun rights advocate.

Clay, who said that he vaguely remember mentioning Torshin, also wrote that he hoped to advance “shared Christian values” by having Trump attend the function.

Torshin is an intriguing figure, not only because of his alleged ties to Russian gangsters and Putin, but because of his interest in the Second Amendment.

Torshin and his assistant, Maria Butina, founded a group called Right to Bear Arms. The non-profit has come under scrutiny amid allegations that it is funded by the Russian government. The pair have collaborated in recent years with the NRA and other gun rights groups.

