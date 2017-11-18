Hillary: Bill Clinton Would Not Have ‘Survived’ If Fox News Had Been Around Earlier

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Bill Clinton might never have become president if Fox News had been around earlier, Hillary Clinton said on Saturday.

Speaking at a Clinton Foundation event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Bill’s 1992 election victory, Hillary lashed out against Fox News and conservative media outlets.

“Unfortunately our body politic’s immune system has been impaired because there has been a concerted effort starting with the creation of the Fox network — it wasn’t there when Bill first ran, it was one of the reasons he probably survived, it was there when he ran the second time — it and all of its associated media outlets who are by no means delivering news. They are delivering partisan advocacy positions irrespective of the truth, the facts, the evidence,” Clinton said.

“I think we’ve got to stand up regardless of what party regardless of our own ideological beliefs. A democracy depends on an informed citizenry that has access to accurate information. And I will tell you that there is no such thing as an alternative fact it does not exist in politics or in nature,” she continued.

Throughout the event, Hillary took shots at President Trump for his tweeting habits, although neither she nor her husband referred to the president by name.

Hillary bragged at one point that Bill Clinton didn’t tweet about challenges facing his presidency. “He didn’t tweet about it, he got to work about it and he actually got it done,” she said to applause from the audience. Twitter was founded in 2006. (RELATED: Hillary Brags That Bill Clinton ‘Didn’t Tweet About’ Challenges As President)

“I’m going to keep speaking out. Apparently my former opponent is obsessed with my speaking out,” she said later, noting that she had a Trump tweet about her earlier that morning.

Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

“Honestly, between tweeting and golfing, how does he get anything done?” she asked. “Maybe that’s the whole point.”