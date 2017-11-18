Hillary Brags That Bill Clinton ‘Didn’t Tweet About’ Challenges As President

Hillary Clinton speaks alongside her husband former President Bill Clinton at a Clinton Foundation event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Bill Clintons election victory in 1992. [Screenshot/Facebook Live]

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a shot at President Donald Trump while speaking at a Clinton Foundation event on Saturday.

While speaking about the peace process in Northern Ireland during her husband’s first term, Hillary bragged that Bill Clinton didn’t tweet about challenges facing his presidency.

“He didn’t tweet about it, he got to work about it and he actually got it done,” she said to applause from the audience. Twitter was founded in 2006.

The former first lady made the comment while speaking at an event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Bill’s victory in the 1992 presidential election.

Tonight, @HillaryClinton and I will join our friend @JamesCarville for a look back at the ’92 campaign—25 years later!—and talk about the ideals that inspired us all to enter public service. Hope you’ll tune in: https://t.co/d9Fo46YveV — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 18, 2017

The event, which took place at the Clinton Foundation’s Clinton Presidential Center, was moderated by former Clinton campaign manager James Carville.