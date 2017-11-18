Trump To Spend Thanksgiving At Mar-A-Lago

President Donald Trump will spend Thanksgiving with his family at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is expected to arrive at his Florida home on Tuesday and leave Sunday, according to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory about a “VIP” movement.

The president dubbed Mar-a-Lago “the Southern White House” in February. He has spent 25 days at the property during his presidency, according to an NBC report.

President Trump will participate in the traditional turkey pardoning ceremony on Tuesday before leaving for Mar-a-Lago.