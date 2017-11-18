Trump To Spend Thanksgiving At Mar-A-Lago
President Donald Trump will spend Thanksgiving with his family at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump is expected to arrive at his Florida home on Tuesday and leave Sunday, according to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory about a “VIP” movement.
The president dubbed Mar-a-Lago “the Southern White House” in February. He has spent 25 days at the property during his presidency, according to an NBC report.
The Mar-a-Lago Club January 1, 2017 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
PALM BEACH, FL – APRIL 07: A Coast Guard boat is seen patrolling in front of the Mar-a-Lago Resort where President Donald Trump held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 7, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida. The two presidents spoke about China/US relations as well as the U.S. bombing of Syria last night. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
President Trump will participate in the traditional turkey pardoning ceremony on Tuesday before leaving for Mar-a-Lago.