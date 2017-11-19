Kentucky Governor: Rand Paul Had ‘Significant Traumatic Experience’ In Lawn Attack

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 20: Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Ky.) speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. The convention, which opened today, runs until May 22. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin told The Daily Caller Thursday that Sen. Rand Paul experienced serious trauma when he was attacked by his neighbor.

The Republican governor spoke with TheDC over Skype while he was attending the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Austin.

Sen. Paul was attacked in early November in an incident that left him with several broken ribs. The New York Times shortly thereafter reported that the attack began as a landscaping dispute between Paul and his neighbor, Rene Boucher.

However, Travis Creed, who lives in Paul’s neighborhood, later told TheDC, “The stories of a ‘landscaping dispute,’ or a dispute of any sort between Rand Paul and Rene Boucher are erroneous and unfounded.”

Gov. Bevin said he spoke with Sen. Paul shortly after the incident and told TheDC “no,” when asked if Paul was attacked because he was a pesky gardener.

“The guy’s cutting his own grass minding his own business. I would say [Boucher] should be well prosecuted for acting as he has,” Bevin said. Boucher has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges, and Fox News’ Shepard Smith reported that prosecutors are expected to bring federal charges against the neighbor.

Bevin also spoke to TheDC about the successes Republicans have had at the state level, and his efforts regarding criminal justice reform and the opioid crisis.

The GOP currently controls 34 governors’ mansions, and Bevin credited this to Republicans “actually doing things” and not “just simply talking.”

The Kentucky governor went to say that his state is working to help convicts find jobs by getting them training in different trades.

He also noted a law implemented by Kentucky that places a three-day limit on painkiller prescriptions, something he would like to see become a national law.

“This is a problem we’ve created in America by over-prescribing and we need to fix it,” Gov. Bevin said about the skyrocketing drug overdoses fueled by opioids.