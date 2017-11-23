Throwback Thursday: Trump’s Best Thanksgiving Tweets

We’re helping you celebrate Thanksgiving with a compilation of President Donald Trump’s most festive tweets.
In 2013, Trump hit everyone with a real zinger, wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to everyone — “even the haters and losers.”
Happy Thanksgiving to all–even the haters and losers!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2013
In 2012, Trump also took a shot at his “enemies” and warned that the “country is in big trouble.”
HAPPY THANKSGIVING to everyone–I love you all, even my many enemies (sometimes!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2012
Hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. But get ready, our country is in big trouble!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2012
When it looked like Trump was going to run for president, he started throwing in his campaign slogan into his Thanksgiving messages.
Happy Thanksgiving – I hope everyone can get together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It won’t be easy, nothing is, but it can be done.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2014
Happy Thanksgiving to all. Have a great day and look forward to the future. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2015
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2016
Now that Trump is in office, he sat down in front of a fireplace to record an uplifting video message for the country.
WATCH:
HAPPY THANKSGIVING! pic.twitter.com/nQhi7XopMW
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017
“Melania and I would like to wish you a blessed and joyous Thanksgiving,” Trump said. “Today we give thanks to all of the pilgrims, pioneers, and patriots who have gone before us.”
Happy Thanksgiving — even to the haters and losers!