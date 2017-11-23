US
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron look on after Trump pardoned the turkey, Drumstick, during the ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21, 2017. (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)   President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron look on after Trump pardoned the turkey, Drumstick, during the ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21, 2017. (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)   

Throwback Thursday: Trump’s Best Thanksgiving Tweets

1:46 PM 11/23/2017

We’re helping you celebrate Thanksgiving with a compilation of President Donald Trump’s most festive tweets.

In 2013, Trump hit everyone with a real zinger, wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to everyone — “even the haters and losers.”

In 2012, Trump also took a shot at his “enemies” and warned that the “country is in big trouble.”

When it looked like Trump was going to run for president, he started throwing in his campaign slogan into his Thanksgiving messages.

Now that Trump is in office, he sat down in front of a fireplace to record an uplifting video message for the country.

WATCH:

 

“Melania and I would like to wish you a blessed and joyous Thanksgiving,” Trump said. “Today we give thanks to all of the pilgrims, pioneers, and patriots who have gone before us.”

Happy Thanksgiving — even to the haters and losers!

