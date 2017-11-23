Throwback Thursday: Trump’s Best Thanksgiving Tweets

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron look on after Trump pardoned the turkey, Drumstick, during the ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21, 2017. (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

We’re helping you celebrate Thanksgiving with a compilation of President Donald Trump’s most festive tweets.

In 2013, Trump hit everyone with a real zinger, wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to everyone — “even the haters and losers.”

Happy Thanksgiving to all–even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2013

In 2012, Trump also took a shot at his “enemies” and warned that the “country is in big trouble.”

HAPPY THANKSGIVING to everyone–I love you all, even my many enemies (sometimes!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2012

Hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. But get ready, our country is in big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2012

When it looked like Trump was going to run for president, he started throwing in his campaign slogan into his Thanksgiving messages.

Happy Thanksgiving – I hope everyone can get together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It won’t be easy, nothing is, but it can be done. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2014

Happy Thanksgiving to all. Have a great day and look forward to the future. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2015

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2016

Now that Trump is in office, he sat down in front of a fireplace to record an uplifting video message for the country.

WATCH:

“Melania and I would like to wish you a blessed and joyous Thanksgiving,” Trump said. “Today we give thanks to all of the pilgrims, pioneers, and patriots who have gone before us.”

Happy Thanksgiving — even to the haters and losers!

